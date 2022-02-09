Golden State Equity Partners Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.16. 44,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,783. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

