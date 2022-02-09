Golden State Equity Partners Grows Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Sabre were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sabre by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Shares of Sabre stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. 242,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,184,147. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.08.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

