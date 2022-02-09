Golden State Equity Partners Has $5.76 Million Stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF comprises about 2.3% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Golden State Equity Partners owned approximately 4.75% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 52.2% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,762,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter.

HUSV stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.95. 4,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,705. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74.

