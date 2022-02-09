Golden State Equity Partners Has $5.76 Million Stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF accounts for 2.3% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Golden State Equity Partners owned about 4.75% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HUSV traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.95. 4,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,705. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.74. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $35.97.

