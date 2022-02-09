Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 2,544 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after acquiring an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after buying an additional 4,368,862 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,158,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,418,000 after buying an additional 73,570 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after buying an additional 512,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,867,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,861,000 after buying an additional 83,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.64. 38,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,069,112. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

