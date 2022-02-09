Golden State Equity Partners Sells 807 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTLS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,417,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 861,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after purchasing an additional 34,938 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 278,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 30,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 478,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,402 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,218. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

