Golden State Equity Partners Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after buying an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Citigroup by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,962,008,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

NYSE:C traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,735,094. The company has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average of $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

