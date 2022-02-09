Golden State Equity Partners Takes Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,832.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,151,000 after buying an additional 532,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 20.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 402.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,530,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

NYSE:WLK traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,497. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $240,619.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

