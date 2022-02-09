Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 30,471 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 548,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,471 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $14,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFC stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OFC. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

