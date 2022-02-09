Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,430,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 444,607 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $14,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

GEL stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.71%.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

