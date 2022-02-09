Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 305.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $13,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vector Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 38,574 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vector Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

VGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE VGR opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.07. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.80 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.