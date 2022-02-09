Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 21.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 323,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $13,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 15.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 567.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 54,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,320,000 after acquiring an additional 145,862 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,187,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,044,000 after acquiring an additional 103,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of OZK opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.67. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

