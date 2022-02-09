Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 96,854 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 832,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,854 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $14,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 19,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GSG opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

