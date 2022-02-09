Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,288,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $22,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

