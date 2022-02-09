Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Invests $3.50 Million in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 73,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after acquiring an additional 357,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 152,106 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,492,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARCT stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $89.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

