Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Purchases New Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,180,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $9,593,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,702 shares of company stock worth $7,325,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.60.
Fate Therapeutics Company Profile
Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.
