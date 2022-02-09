Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Purchases New Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,180,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $9,593,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,702 shares of company stock worth $7,325,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.