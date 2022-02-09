GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) Stake Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 419.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 51,596 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HIPS opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36.

