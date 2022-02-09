GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) CFO Sells $138,400.00 in Stock

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) CFO Benjamin J. Chung sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $138,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBOX opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. GreenBox POS has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GreenBox POS had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 106.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GreenBox POS will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of GreenBox POS in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GreenBox POS by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 131,963 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in GreenBox POS by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 610,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 210,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in GreenBox POS during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,060,000. Natixis purchased a new position in GreenBox POS during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GreenBox POS by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

