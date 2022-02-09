Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 15.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 17,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 83.8% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 232,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 105,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

