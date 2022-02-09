Greg D. Carmichael Sells 67,687 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $49.19. 3,806,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,256,513. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.