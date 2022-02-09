Gresham House (LON:GHE) PT Raised to GBX 1,250

Gresham House (LON:GHE) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,150 ($15.55) to GBX 1,250 ($16.90) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s current price.

GHE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Gresham House from GBX 1,253 ($16.94) to GBX 1,418 ($19.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gresham House to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Gresham House from GBX 1,253 ($16.94) to GBX 1,418 ($19.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gresham House has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,257.75 ($17.01).

Shares of LON GHE opened at GBX 905 ($12.24) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £343.91 million and a PE ratio of 37.72. Gresham House has a 12-month low of GBX 780 ($10.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 970 ($13.12). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 879.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 891.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

