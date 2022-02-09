GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.81.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 387.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. 2,364,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,858. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.46 million, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 2.78.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

