GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 540,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 62,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.2% during the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 48,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE HASI opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

