GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $776,000 in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 61,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

CNX stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.34.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

