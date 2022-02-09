GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $843,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,926 shares of company stock valued at $8,844,592 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AOS stock opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average of $74.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $57.81 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

