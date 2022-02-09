GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,566,000 after purchasing an additional 165,456 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,018,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,564,000 after buying an additional 93,907 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,688,000 after buying an additional 82,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after buying an additional 120,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 808,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,517,000 after acquiring an additional 41,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -27.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

