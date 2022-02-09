GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $763,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

DAL stock opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

