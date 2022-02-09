GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,254,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 69,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BIOLASE by 4,346.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 529,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. BIOLASE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
In other news, CEO John R. Beaver bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BIOLASE Profile
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
