Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:HAE traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.92. 49,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haemonetics stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HAE. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

