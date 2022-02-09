Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HAE. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.
Shares of HAE stock opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,203,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
Haemonetics Company Profile
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
