Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HAE. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,203,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

