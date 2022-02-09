Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HOG opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.81. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harley-Davidson stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Harley-Davidson worth $47,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.