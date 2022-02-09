Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at DA Davidson

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $138.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HAS. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.38.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $85.97 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 83.44%.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,184 shares of company stock worth $2,336,408 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

