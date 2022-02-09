HC Wainwright Increases Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Price Target to $30.00

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $26.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 77.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 283,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 123,937 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 346.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 480,066 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

