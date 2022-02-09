HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.400-$19.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $60 billion-$62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.48 billion.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $3.94 on Wednesday, reaching $243.42. The company had a trading volume of 939,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.31 and a 200-day moving average of $247.02. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $170.13 and a 12 month high of $269.75.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on HCA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $280.21.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.