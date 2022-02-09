Head-To-Head Review: Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) and National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) and National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Expensify and National Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify N/A N/A N/A National Instruments 6.08% 14.67% 9.46%

88.1% of National Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of National Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Expensify and National Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $88.07 million 21.97 -$1.71 million N/A N/A National Instruments $1.47 billion 3.68 $89.32 million $0.66 62.08

National Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Expensify.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Expensify and National Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 0 1 5 0 2.83 National Instruments 0 1 4 0 2.80

Expensify currently has a consensus target price of $44.33, suggesting a potential upside of 54.69%. National Instruments has a consensus target price of $49.20, suggesting a potential upside of 20.09%. Given Expensify’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Expensify is more favorable than National Instruments.

Summary

National Instruments beats Expensify on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify Inc. is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments. The company was founded by Jeffrey L. Kodosky and James J. Truchard in May 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

