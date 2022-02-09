Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEAK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

PEAK traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $33.11. 88,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,448. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.03. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

