Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.00

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.00 and traded as low as $2.67. Heat Biologics shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 108,263 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTBX shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,387 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Heat Biologics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Heat Biologics by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 37,971 shares during the last quarter. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

