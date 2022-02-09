HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several brokerages have commented on HLFFF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HelloFresh from €78.00 ($89.66) to €68.00 ($78.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.27. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

