Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Raised to $29.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $32.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

