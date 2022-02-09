Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.28.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $32.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.03. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

