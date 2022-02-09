HempCoin (THC) Price Tops $0.0053

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $110.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,107.98 or 0.99875571 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00070359 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00023111 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00025273 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.54 or 0.00422382 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,084,385 coins and its circulating supply is 264,949,235 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

