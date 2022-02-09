Hempfusion Wellness (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 237,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 176,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.
Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBDHF)
