Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $207.21

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $207.21 and last traded at $207.00, with a volume of 1166508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.71.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.77.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,179 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,769 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 0.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

