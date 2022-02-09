HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.66 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Xylem by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in Xylem by 125.3% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 5.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XYL opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.38. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

