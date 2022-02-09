HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 69,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 10,402 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $149,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

