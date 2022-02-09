HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN stock opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

