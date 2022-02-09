HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,996 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after buying an additional 822,844 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,079,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after buying an additional 397,426 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,813,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,682,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $140.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.71.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,591 shares of company stock worth $12,743,621 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

