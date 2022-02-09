HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,434.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 42,988 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,584,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $93.55 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.34.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

