Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,275 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 340,622 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 58.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.5% during the third quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 48.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

