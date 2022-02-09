Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.760-$3.920 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.76-$3.92 EPS.

HIW traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.05. 55,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,263. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 133.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $220,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 82.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 68.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

